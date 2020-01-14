Students, parents, teachers, and principals are encouraged to nominate exceptional teachers within the Eastern Carver County School District for the District 112 Foundation’s 2020 Teacher of the Year.
The award honors and recognizes outstanding teachers in the district who advance excellence and innovation in education, according to a press release. Nominations are accepted through Feb. 26. Nominations can be completed and submitted online: https://forms.gle/yXFxxKd8Bhp7YK3Y7.
Teacher of the Year nominees must be current licensed teachers within the school district during the 2019-20 school year. Anyone (student, parent, teacher, principal/supervisor, community member) can nominate a teacher, but each person may submit only one nomination. Teachers may not nominate themselves.
Ideal candidates for the Teacher of the Year award will have daily contact with students and will encourage them to build confidence, to learn, and to achieve. The ideal candidate will also demonstrate a thorough knowledge of their subject matter and will share it effectively with students, and will make positive contributions within the school community while actively supporting the mission and vision of Eastern Carver County Schools, the release stated.
The Teacher of the Year winner will be announced in late spring and will receive a generous grant from the District 112 Foundation to be used in the classroom. Runners-up will be selected and will each receive grants from the foundation as well. Last year’s Teacher of the Year was Nina Kirkman, a seventh-grade science teacher from Pioneer Ridge Middle School. Kirkman is using her grant funds to create a pollinator garden at Pioneer Ridge Middle School.
The District 112 Foundation is a nonprofit organization, separate from the school district, that advances excellence and innovation within Eastern Carver County Schools. Visit www.district112foundation.org or call 952-556-6299 for further information.