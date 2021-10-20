With the safety and security of the school board, staff, students, and public, Eastern Carver County Schools will institute a new policy for the October 25 open forum and board meeting.
"(We will) have different protocols designed to maintain safety and security while allowing the school board to continue their commitment to hearing from community members," a school release said.
A confrontation between two members of the public turned physical at a Sept. 27 board meeting, resulting in a recent fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct charges.
NEW PROCEDURES
According to District 112 officials, Monday night’s open forum will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the Chaska High School auditorium. As has been previous practice, open forum sign-up will be available on the district website starting at noon on Oct. 25 until it is filled.
Speakers will be held to a strict three-minute time limit and the standards of conduct and decorum outlined in the district’s open forum guidelines.
Open forum will be live-streamed via a separate link, available on the district website, and posted for future viewing the following day.
Upon completion of the open forum, the school board meeting will reconvene at 7:30 p.m. in the District Education Center boardroom. Seating will be limited to 30, and seats must be reserved online via the link available on Oct. 25 starting at noon.
Overflow will be available in Room 114/116 of the district office.
"We continue to encourage community members who want to watch the board meeting to do so online. Meetings are live-streamed, and then available the day after the board meeting," the district said.
Law enforcement will be present at both locations.