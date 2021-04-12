Over half a dozen District 112 middle school students were chosen to play in the 2021 State Honor Band, hosted by the Minnesota Band Directors Association.
The ensemble is made of "the best middle school musicians" across Minnesota, chosen after a "rigorous" audition process in the fall, according to Chaska Middle School West band teacher Eric Songer.
Selected students from Pioneer Ridge Middle School are eighth-grade trumpeter Aiden Gallucci, eighth-grade flautist Erika Roth, and sixth-grade alto saxophonist Dilan Gilbertson. Scott Prescott is their band director.
Chaska Middle School West students include eighth-grade trumpeter Harrison Kim, eighth-grade flautist Antonia Wachter, seventh-grade trumpeter Zane Bacon, and seventh-grade percussionist Leah Nelson. Their band directors are Songer and Maggie Zeidel.
This will mark Roth and Nelson's second time as honor band participants.
Students will record themselves playing songs at the virtual event on Saturday, April 17. The virtual performance will be compiled into a video.