The polls are open until 8 p.m. today for the Eastern Carver County Schools referendum.
The ballot will ask three questions:
- Question 1 includes an operating levy increase by $550 per pupil, subject to an annual inflationary increase, applicable for 10 years.
- Question 2 is a $111,675,000 bond request to build a new elementary school, address deferred maintenance and building repair projects across the district, and acquire a larger bus garage. Question 2 can pass only if Question 1 is approved.
- Question 3 asks whether to continue an existing security and technology levy for 10 years.
The polling places are:
CARVER
Carver City Hall
316 Broadway, Carver
This includes Dahlgren Township, San Francisco Township and the City of Carver
CHANHASSEN
Chanhassen Recreation Center
2310 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen
This includes City of Chanhassen, Precincts 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B, 3, 4 and 5
CHASKA
Chaska Community Center
1661 Park Ridge Dr., Chaska
This includes Chaska Township and the City of Chaska, Wards I, II, III, and IV
VICTORIA
Victoria Recreation Center
8475 Kochia Ln., Victoria
This includes Laketown Township and the City of Victoria, Precincts 1, 2 and 3