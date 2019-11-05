I voted sticker
The polls are open until 8 p.m. today for the Eastern Carver County Schools referendum.

The ballot will ask three questions:

  • Question 1 includes an operating levy increase by $550 per pupil, subject to an annual inflationary increase, applicable for 10 years.
  • Question 2 is a $111,675,000 bond request to build a new elementary school, address deferred maintenance and building repair projects across the district, and acquire a larger bus garage. Question 2 can pass only if Question 1 is approved.
  • Question 3 asks whether to continue an existing security and technology levy for 10 years.

The polling places are:

CARVER

Carver City Hall

316 Broadway, Carver

This includes Dahlgren Township, San Francisco Township and the City of Carver

CHANHASSEN

Chanhassen Recreation Center

2310 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen

This includes City of Chanhassen, Precincts 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B, 3, 4 and 5

CHASKA

Chaska Community Center

1661 Park Ridge Dr., Chaska

This includes Chaska Township and the City of Chaska, Wards I, II, III, and IV

VICTORIA

Victoria Recreation Center

8475 Kochia Ln., Victoria

This includes Laketown Township and the City of Victoria, Precincts 1, 2 and 3

