The common budget theme over the next three school years will be cuts.
On June 22, the final school board meeting of the 2019-20 school year, Eastern Carver County Schools adopted budget reductions of more than $6 million for 2020-21.
Included are:
- A soft freeze in pay, pending negotiations, for all non-teaching staff.
- Change to a six-period day for high school.
- A restructured teaching schedule for middle school.
- An average increase of 1.5 students in elementary classroom size.
- Other restructuring and reductions in support staff.
Implementing a fiscally-responsible budget remains a priority for the district, according to officials.
According to the district, state funding has not kept pace with inflation or increasing operating costs, and does not close the funding gap for special education services.
A failed 2019 referendum asked voters for an operating levy increase of $550 per student, or approximately $5.6 million per year. As a result of the failed levy, officials said the district needs to make over $10 million in cuts over the next three years.
The board also approved cuts for the 2021-22 school year of $2,652,952.
The overall budget for the 2020-21 school year is $178,143,334, up nearly $4.5 million over the last two years.
A full 324-page report is available on the district website.