A career and technical student from Chaska won one of the nation's highest awards at the 2019 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Louisville, Kentucky, June 26-27.
More than 6,500 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.4 million square feet, equivalent to 20 football fields or 25 acres.
Skill Point Certificates were awarded in 72 occupational and leadership areas to students who met a threshold contest score defined by industry. The Skill Point Certificate is a component of SkillsUSA's assessment program for career and technical education.
Rachel Olene, from Chaska, a student at SouthWest Metro Intermediate District ISD 288 in Chaska, was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Cosmetology.