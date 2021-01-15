District 112 has released its "Safe Return to Learn" plan for students in pre-K through 12th grade.
Students in pre-K through second graders will return on Tuesday, Jan. 19 with third through fifth graders coming back on Feb. 1. These dates remain the same as previously announced.
What has changed is an acceleration of the timeline for high school students. On Thursday, February 18, all secondary students, grades 6-12, will return to in-person learning in a hybrid model.
The schedule for our Online Learning Academy students will not change except for secondary OLA on February 10 and 17.
"We are all in agreement that the best place for our students to learn is in school, and in order to ensure that happens we need to do everything we can to slow the spread," Eastern Carver County Schools superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams said in a release to District 112 families. "While the CDC has provided guidance for a shortened quarantine period, the MN Department of Health, Carver County Public Health, and our Regional Support Team continue to recommend the 14-day quarantine period as the best way to prevent the spread of the virus. Our district will continue to follow the 14-day quarantine period for those deemed 'close contacts' of a positive case to protect the health and safety of students and staff as much as possible."
Key Dates
Tuesday, January 19: K-2 and K-5 center-based students return to in-person learning four days a week; grade 6 transition center-based Special Education students return to in-person learning two days a week. Wednesdays remain a distance learning day. PreK and early childhood students return to learn five days a week.
Wednesday, Jan. 20, and Wednesday, Jan. 27: No school for students grades 3-5 to accommodate teacher preparation for return to in-person instruction.
Monday, Feb. 1: 3rd through 5th grade students return. All elementary students attend in-person five days a week. Integrated Arts Academy students return in a hybrid model.
Wednesday, Feb. 10 and Wednesday, Feb. 17: No school for all students grades 6-12 (including OLA) to accommodate teacher preparation for return to in-person instruction.
Thursday, Feb. 18: Grades 6-12 return to in-person learning in the hybrid model.
Parents can expect to receive specific information on return-to-learn plans from their schools in the weeks ahead.
"The drop in case numbers between November and January was tremendously encouraging, but now is not the time to become complacent. We need our numbers to continue to remain low if we want our students to return - and stay - in person. We must continue to be vigilant, to wear our masks, social distance, and minimize exposure to others. Stay home when sick, report COVID and other illnesses to the school nurse, and know they are available as a resource if you have questions, Sayles-Adams said.
"I know this has been a challenging and difficult year for many. We can and will get through this by working in partnership. Thank you for your patience, grace, and support of our students, our staff, and each other," she added.