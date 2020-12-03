Robin Gordon has been named the next director of equity and inclusion in Eastern Carver County Schools. Gordon will start on Dec. 18, succeeding Dr. Keith Brooks, who departed the district in late October.
Gordon is currently the equity and inclusion coordinator at Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District. She brings more than 20 years of diverse experience to the role.
In a District 112 release, Gordon is described as someone who "has been a classroom teacher, building principal, and district administrator over the course of her career. Gordon’s background positions her well to partner with district staff and the community to improve outcomes for every learner in the district while building a more safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment."
Gordon earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Virginia State University. She has a master’s degree in K-12 Curriculum and Instruction and an educational specialist degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from the University of St. Thomas.
She is working on her doctorate in special education leadership from Capella University, with expected completion in May 2021.
Look for a feature interview with Ms. Gordon in the coming weeks.