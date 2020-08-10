Dr. Chuck Briscoe is the new principal of Guardian Angels School in Chaska.
He comes to the school with 43 years of school and coaching experience.
Briscoe helped open Century High School in Rochester as principal, ultimately becoming a school superintendent.
Briscoe also served as principal at Hill-Murray High School in Maplewood.
“As a principal he shook 15,179 seniors’ hands on graduation night and sent them out into the real world,” stated a Guardian Angels press release.
He later worked at Bethlehem Academy in Faribault.
“Briscoe received a call from Guardian Angels this spring and realized that he was not going to retire but continue working and helping grow a school,” stated a press release.
“He believes that we can market our small school community where we know each child by name and have a history of positive student results. He is very optimistic, and when it comes to fun, he has a fun meter.”
When not leading a school, Briscoe and his wife, Donna, who are both products of Catholic education, enjoy bike riding (3,000 miles a year) and ballroom dancing.