The school district announced all Eastern Carver County Schools will close two hours early for expected heavy snowfall on Friday, Jan. 17. It comes before a winter storm warning in effect on Friday and Saturday, coming with heavy winds and 5 to 9 inches of snow.
Buses will transport students home two hours earlier than usual, the district said, and all events (district and non-district) are cancelled Friday afternoon and evening.
Afternoon Club Care and Community Education classes are cancelled for the day, as well as afternoon preschool and E.C.F.E. programs.
The district said full-day preschool will close at 4 p.m.
Updates can be found at www.district112.org.
CHASKA COMMUNITY CENTER
Due to pending inclement weather, the Chaska Community Center will close at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. The CCC pool will be closing at 3:30 p.m., according to a city of Chaska statement.
The CCC will reopen 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. As of now all programming is on as scheduled for Saturday.
For updates, visit www.chaskacommunitycenter.com or the Chaska Community Center Facebook page.