The Eastern Carver County School District is closer to finalizing budget cuts for the 2020-21 school year.
Included in the proposal, to be finalized Feb. 24, is the closure of East Union Elementary School. Also in the 2020-21 plan is changing the high school schedule to six class periods, increasing elementary school class sizes, and freezing pay for non-teaching staff.
It’s part of a larger push to decrease district spending by approximately $6.03 million in the 2020-21 school year; cutting an additional $3.2 million in 2021-22; followed by more cuts in subsequent years, according to district’s “Proposed Budget Containment” document.
The preliminary budget was also addressed at the Jan. 27 School Board meeting.
The cuts come after a failed November referendum vote for more education spending, including a question for a $550 funding increase per student.
That revenue would not have been enough to completely cover the gap between revenue and expenses, said DeeDee Kahring, district finance and operations director, at the Community Forum Budget Presentation.
“The School Board knew that the $550 per pupil unit would not cover all of the shortfall and that the district would still have to make budget reductions regardless,” she added. “The School Board also knew that the community would not support an amount more than the $550 per pupil unit.”
Historically, the School Board has used unassigned fund balance money to ward off direct cuts to the classroom but this year, officials say that’s not an option.
“Unfortunately with the failure of the referendum, we are now in a position where impacts to students and the classroom are unavoidable,” said Superintendent Clint Christopher.
The sentiment was shared by other school officials.
“It’s not something any of us care to do, but we need to move forward,” said Kahring.
SPECIFICS
Though cuts can change as the board reviews numbers this month, proposals already include specifics. In total, the district’s budget for the 2020-21 school year is $172 million.
Kahring said expenditures have steadily increased since 2010, due to district growth and inflation. The problem? The dollar amount in the fund balance has generally remained flat, she said.
Kahring said if no budget cuts happened, the fund balance would soon be in the negative.
Next year, moving high schools to a six-period schedule would save the district around $1.6 million. Increasing elementary class sizes would spare $1.1 million, and freezing pay for non-teachers would save about $690,000.
The following school year, 2021-22, the district is again proposing a soft freeze in pay — this time, with teaching staff. Also on the table is an increase in athletic fees, cutting a foreign language program and staff, and using inhouse transportation. East Union is proposed to close that year to save around half a million dollars.
As far as expenses, most money is used on salaries and benefits for teachers and staff, totaling $76 million, or just under 80% of the total budget. Other big costs are transportation, snow removal, and classroom supply costs, according to the district.
EAST UNION
The smallest elementary school in the district, East Union, holds just over 100 students today. Officials said there are inherent costs in operating a small school.
Kahring said it costs around $4,000 per student in operating funds — double the cost at Chanhassen Elementary. The Clover Ridge and Carver elementary schools are even lower, at $1,600 per student.
It’s also an older building, contributing to a higher operating cost, she said. But the proposed closure doesn’t come without grief.
“We understand that community dearly loves its quaint little school,” said Tim Klein, school board member.
Parents said they were first notified of the proposed change the last week of January.
General budget cut planning progress was communicated with families in December, said Jolaina Falkenstein, who has three children enrolled at East Union. But she doesn’t feel like enough emphasis was put on the possibility of the school closing.
“The first email they sent also seemed rather vague, considering the full ramifications that were not communicated more clearly until recently,” she said.
Jay Woller, principal at East Union, sent an email to parents on Jan. 28 alerting families to the possible closure.
“This is obviously a difficult subject for all of us, and the decision to include closing East Union was not an easy one,” Woller said. “No matter what decision the board makes, nothing will happen this school year or next school year.”
“Even if East Union Elementary closes, it is very likely that they will continue to go to school with their friends,” he continued. “In a similar vein, the district will still need teachers and staff to support our students, so many of the teachers and staff members they see every day in East Union will continue to be part of the district.”
Falkenstein said the current classroom size at East Union is perfect for her children — sitting at around 20. Class sizes in the elementary schools are proposed to increase by 1.5 students in the coming school year.
If the school closed, all East Union students and teachers would be transferred to other schools, also increasing class size.
Falkenstein said she isn’t convinced closing the school is the best option.
“It sounds like there’s some other ways that the budget can be cut without losing a whole school,” she said.
Moving forward, the board will review the cut proposals and take a vote at a Feb. 24 meeting.
“The board has a difficult decision ahead of it,” Superintendent Christopher said. “(It) will continue to review the proposal, consider feedback, and evaluate options before it votes on a final plan.”