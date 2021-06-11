William Addler; Madelyne Alberti; Elijah Anderson; Lucas Anderson*; Olivia Anderson*; Henry Baklund; Emma Baribault**; Madison Beatty***; Piper Bjelland***; Sonja Brastad**; Julia Brouwer***; Callie Brown***; Ethan Burke; Bryce Burkhart**; Claire Carlson***; Lily Carroll; Malvika Chandran**; Kameryn Czech***; Madeleine Dekkers***; Caleb Denney***; Matthew DeZiel*; Mae Marie Foss; Connor Galloway**; Madison Gilmore; Wyatt Gundy; Isaac Harrison*; John Healey; Grace Henning; Andrew Hirsh***; Zachary Hoernemann***; Betsy Holmstrom*; Cameron Johansen; Sarah Johnson***; Sydney Kaupp**; Courtney Klein**; Liliana Koehler***; Lillie Krammes**; Cierra Larson***; Elli Larson***; Joseph Larson***; Felicia Luther**; Bennett Manley; Ansley Mapstone**; Koby McBroome; Matthew Melton; Janine Merkle***; Hailey Miedema***; Christian Molle; Tyler Monsen***; Jehyeok Moon**; Andrea Moore**; Nicholas Morland*; Sarah Myers*; Cullen O'Connell**; Jackson Olimb*; Matthew Olson; Grant Park***; Adrian Richtarich***; Matthew Rixmann; Bergen Rosdahl**; Myles Ross; Sierra Rudquist; Tyson Sandness**; Madeline Sawinski*; Ella Schmidt*; Greta Schwarz*; Hannah Schwarz*; Taylor Scott***; Grant Seyller***; Andrew Smith; Asa Smith; Benjamin Solberg***; Emma Sorenson**; Peter Sprenger; Paige Stafford***; Payton Stafford**; Simon Strain; Matthew Stuessi*; Kacee Thomas; Avery Tollefson*; Nicholas Topalof; Brianna Torgerson**; Jordan Uplegger; Eric Van Dyken, Jr.*; Caleb Velgersdyk***; Alexander Veninga*; Caleb Vick***; Ellie Vietzen*; Kaylee Wanless*; Carter Warta***; Benjamin Weiler; Jake Wilkins; Emily Wilson***(Valedictorian); Caden Winters***(Salutatorian); Olivia Zellmann; Evelyn Zick; Braedon Ziemer***.

*Cum Laude; ** Magna Cum Laude; ***Summa Cum Laude

