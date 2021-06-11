William Addler; Madelyne Alberti; Elijah Anderson; Lucas Anderson*; Olivia Anderson*; Henry Baklund; Emma Baribault**; Madison Beatty***; Piper Bjelland***; Sonja Brastad**; Julia Brouwer***; Callie Brown***; Ethan Burke; Bryce Burkhart**; Claire Carlson***; Lily Carroll; Malvika Chandran**; Kameryn Czech***; Madeleine Dekkers***; Caleb Denney***; Matthew DeZiel*; Mae Marie Foss; Connor Galloway**; Madison Gilmore; Wyatt Gundy; Isaac Harrison*; John Healey; Grace Henning; Andrew Hirsh***; Zachary Hoernemann***; Betsy Holmstrom*; Cameron Johansen; Sarah Johnson***; Sydney Kaupp**; Courtney Klein**; Liliana Koehler***; Lillie Krammes**; Cierra Larson***; Elli Larson***; Joseph Larson***; Felicia Luther**; Bennett Manley; Ansley Mapstone**; Koby McBroome; Matthew Melton; Janine Merkle***; Hailey Miedema***; Christian Molle; Tyler Monsen***; Jehyeok Moon**; Andrea Moore**; Nicholas Morland*; Sarah Myers*; Cullen O'Connell**; Jackson Olimb*; Matthew Olson; Grant Park***; Adrian Richtarich***; Matthew Rixmann; Bergen Rosdahl**; Myles Ross; Sierra Rudquist; Tyson Sandness**; Madeline Sawinski*; Ella Schmidt*; Greta Schwarz*; Hannah Schwarz*; Taylor Scott***; Grant Seyller***; Andrew Smith; Asa Smith; Benjamin Solberg***; Emma Sorenson**; Peter Sprenger; Paige Stafford***; Payton Stafford**; Simon Strain; Matthew Stuessi*; Kacee Thomas; Avery Tollefson*; Nicholas Topalof; Brianna Torgerson**; Jordan Uplegger; Eric Van Dyken, Jr.*; Caleb Velgersdyk***; Alexander Veninga*; Caleb Vick***; Ellie Vietzen*; Kaylee Wanless*; Carter Warta***; Benjamin Weiler; Jake Wilkins; Emily Wilson***(Valedictorian); Caden Winters***(Salutatorian); Olivia Zellmann; Evelyn Zick; Braedon Ziemer***.
Southwest Christian High School Class of 2021
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
