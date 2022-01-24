The Chaska speech team competed in its first official tournament of the 2022 season at Chanhassen High School on Jan. 22. It was exciting to be competing in person after an abrupt end to the season in 2020 and virtual competitions in 2021.
The halls of Chanhassen High School were filled with students talking to walls as they did final run-throughs of speeches before performing. Novice speakers competed at Middle School West and, like their peers competing at the high school, were thrilled to be starting the season.
Approximately 800 speech students from across the state competed in this season kickoff event, speaking about their passions, their truths, their stories. There was an energy that has not been felt in a long time.
As a team, Chaska placed 16th out of 28 teams. Individual achievements include: Katelyn Ellinger, third in Varsity Creative Expression and fourth in Varsity Original Oratory Consolations; Anna Holk, third in Varsity Discussion; Joelle Sihombing, fifth in Novice Poetry; Adonai Yidnekachew, sixth in Novice Great Speeches; Bella Bryan, third in Varsity Poetry Next-in finals; Halle Browning, fifth in Varsity Great Speeches Next-in finals; and Maddy Siekmann, fifth in Varsity Humor Next-in finals.