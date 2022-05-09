What started out as a minimal task, capturing a timeline of the impact of Title IX at Chaska High School, blossomed into a living history of all things Chaska Hawks.
The book “Chaska High School: History of Title IX,” will soon be available for purchase. The project is a look back at 50 years since women’s sports was transformed by the passing of Title IX, which prohibited sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government.
Before Title IX, few athletic opportunities existed for females in schools. Early on, Chaska High School offered basketball, golf, gymnastics, skiing, tennis, track and field and volleyball to girls. By 2021-22, that number has grown to 16 sports. Participation numbers were close to 600 within girls high school programs at Chaska High School this school year.
What coauthor Brenda Lentz found early on amazed her.
For female athletics to reach its current point, it took years of hard work, blood, sweat and tears. It took leadership. It took people taking chances. It took confidence.
“We started talking to people and all of these things kept coming out. The community involvement really took it to another level,” Lentz said, of the book.
“We had limited resources. We had yearbooks, but it was incomplete. It was frustrating until we joined up with the Chaska Historical Society,” Lentz said.
Chaska Historical Society’s Rick Engelhardt and Tracy Swanson went to work with Lentz and co-author Carol Walker. Walker worked in the athletic department at Chaska High School for 24 years; Lentz has been in the position since 2007.
“The historical society was just amazing. The articles they found were priceless. I’m not sure people know that every Chaska Herald article is down there. We were up in the attic of the stable looking through all of these old issues. We’d find things and we’d say ‘You can’t not put that in there,’” Lentz said.
The book features a history of Title IX, acknowledgments to current and past leaders with the district from the past 115 years, fun facts on the history of girls sports, and a comprehensive look at 50 years of Chaska girls sports. From track and field in spring 1973 to girls lacrosse’s roots in 2006.
The book shares messages from current and former coaches of Chaska girls sports teams.
“You just cry reading their stories, the passion they have. They don’t do it for the money. They do it for their teams, their girls,” Lentz said. “We are so lucky to have some really phenomenal coaches at Chaska.”
Asked what the book means to her, Lentz said it was about doing her part to give back. Her two children, Derek and Jess, are Chaska High School alumni. Derek, a state champion in track and field, was named to the Chaska High School Hall of Fame in 2021.
“Our community is special. I grew up in a small town and this is what you do for your school,” Lentz said.
FUNDRAISER
The final section of the book details the Chaska Hall of Fame, which was established by former activities director Dick Ungar in 2007. The section also highlights 14 years of fundraising efforts for Chaska athletics and activities, including the Chaska Bash, which returns May 13 after a two-year hiatus.
The evening features a dinner buffet, silent auction, games and raffles, and entertainment from 73 Paces, an interactive local three-piece band that plays hits from the 1970s through today.
The annual fundraising event brings in $40,000 to $50,000 a year. In total, nearly $1 million have been raised to support athletic and activity programs at Chaska High School.
Past fundraising efforts have upgraded sound systems at multiple venues, playing fields for softball at Chaska High School, scoreboards inside the school’s gymnasium and stadium, pep band uniforms, flexible learning spaces, and a Hawk brand logo on the exterior of the building that lights nightly.
This year’s fundraiser will provide for an improved sound system at the Chaska Middle School West soccer stadium and weight room at the high school, directional outdoor signage to venues on-campus, and digital display board in the academic wing that matches the 2019 addition at the activities entrance.
Lentz said attendees will be the first to see a video produced by Steve Larson, a community member who has spent the past three years capturing special moments at competitions, that will celebrate the Chaska Hawks.