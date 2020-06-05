The kids and families of Treks and Trails Preschool held a graduation ceremony May 27.
Traditionally, families fill the Chaska Community Center auditorium and watch their “graduate” walk across the theater stage to accept their diploma and learn what they want to be when they grow up, stated Recreation Program Manager Erin Link, in a press release. "This year, looked a bit different as modifications had to be made to follow guidelines due to COVID-19. However, a celebration was still had!"
The school held a drive-in ceremony in the Chaska Community Center parking lot. Families and preschoolers stayed in their cars while graduation music played and Preschool Coordinator Andrea Tucker conducted a ceremony.
One-by-one families drove by to accept their diploma while their career dreams were announced over the speaker, Link said. Participants honked their car horns and cheered for each graduate.
"Kindergarten teachers, you’ve got a group of smart, funny and kind little ones coming your way," Link said.