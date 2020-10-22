Eastern Carver County Schools applied and received approval from the Minnesota Department of Education for projects and expenses funded by the federal CARES Act to the tune of more than three million dollars.
Where those funds are being allocated was released at District 112 School Board workshop Oct. 12.
The intent of these funds is to address the additional expenses needed to provide a safe and effective learning environment for students and staff in all models of learning, including in-person, hybrid or distance.
Allocated money must be spent by Sept. 30, 2022, except in the case of the Coronavirus Relief fund, which has a spending deadline of Dec. 30, 2020.
Coronavirus Relief Fund ($2,464,411)
- Student Family and Staff Support: $835,552
Staffing: Online Learning Academy, technology, nursing; Elem/Secondary; $127,494
Super substitutes (includes staff covering accommodations); Elem/Secondary; $240,607
School age care through Dec. 2020; Elementary; $61,742
Additional staff time licensed & non‐licensed; Elem/Secondary; $93,709
Additional translation for written and verbal communications; District wide; $25,000
Professional development for staff addressing social, emotional learning needs; District wide; $100,000
ID Badges ‐ updated touchless; Elem/Secondary; $87,000
Technology devices and peripheral devices; District wide; $100,000
- Operational Costs: $1,628,859
- Cleaning supplies; Elem/Secondary; $100,000
- Portable acrylic barriers, glass barrier for welcome center; District wide; $65,400
- Humanity shields for staff serving special education; Elem/Secondary; $7,500
- Lanyards to hold masks‐staff and students; Elem/Secondary; $6,000
- Signage and printing costs; District wide; $5,000
- PPE‐masks & shields, screening supplies‐thermometers; District wide; $88,959
- Hand sanitizer and dispensers; District wide; $25,000
- Band PPE‐instrumental masks and bell covers; Secondary; $35,000
- Air filtration/purification system; District wide; $1,296,000
Governors Emergency Relief Fund ($107,621)
- Technology Non‐Public Schools
- Instructional technology and devices; Non‐Public Schools; $2,772
- Summer School Programming
- Additional staffing for summer school programming; Summer Sch; $25,000
- Summer school transportation; Summer Sch; $25,000
- Technology Public Schools
- Instructional technology; District wide; $19,849
- Laptops and tablets for student use; District wide; $35,000
90% Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund ($236,558)
- Non‐Public Schools
- Technology at non‐publics; Non‐Public; $3,750
- Other purchased services and supplies; Non‐Public; $7,502
- Technology
- Digital learning/technology staffing Jan 2021‐June 2021; Elem/Secondary $70,079
- Online Learning Academy staffing Jan 2021‐June 2021; Elem/Secondary; $89,622
- Other
- Additional cleaning supplies and PPE after 12/30/2020; District wide; $43,605
- MSHSL additional fees; Secondary; $22,000
9.5% Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund ($240,427)
- Non‐Public Mental Health Support
- Contracted services for mental health; Non‐Public; $6,193
- Mental Health Support
- Additional social worker to support student mental health; Elem/Secondary; $99,576
- Additional counselor to support student mental health; Elem/Secondary $101,501
- Contracted services for mental health; Elem/Secondary; $9,157
- Other
- Special Education ‐ additional IEP planning time; Elem/Secondary; $24,000
US Health & Human Services Stimulus: ($24,828)
- Qualifying Uses for Medical Assistance
- Medical Assistance; District wide; $24,828