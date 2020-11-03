Angela Erickson was asked why, of the 21,000 votes for Eastern Carver County School Board that were cast and recorded as of polls closing on Nov. 3, 2020, a majority of 16,790 inked her name?
The last of the five candidates to announce her candidacy, Erickson said she is excited to visit with people and find out first-hand.
"I think my broad appeal, how I connected with a variety of viewpoints and perspectives. I think when I announced my candidacy very late, it surprised some people. I think my track record as a non-incumbent really came through," Erickson said.
The results released tonight, on Election Day, are incomplete unofficial results. Absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3, but received by Carver County Elections after Election Day are set aside and not yet included in these results.
With that in mind, the race between the other four candidates, is too close to tell at this point. Incumbent board chair Dr. Jeffrey Ross was second on Election Night with 12,085 votes.
"Of the recent school board races, this one definitely got more press, was much more visible, and candidates were much more active in the past," said Ross, who was elected in 2012 and 2016. "That's good for our district. That added community involvement in the process."
Ross said, while optimistic, said the unknown absentee ballots not counted thus far could change the tally counts one way or another.
I feel pretty safe, but if there's a large tranche of absentee ballots, then it's anybody's game. It's incredibly tight. If you look at Sean (Olsen) to Dontá (Hughes) to Ron (Meyer), you're talking about less than 300 votes," Ross said.
Olsen and Hughes, looking to become first-time board members, registered 11,603 and 11,393 votes. Ron Meyer, incumbent and board treasurer, is fifth with 11,274 votes.
"Right now, so far so good. It's better to be in third place than not," Olsen said. "I'm heartened by all of the support I received. I'm really hoping the results hold and I have the opportunity to work on behalf of everyone in the district."
Candidates were asked why they thought the vote totals were so tight.
"As everyone has said through this, it was a tight race. Everyone had positives things to contribute to the role," Erickson said.
"There were five strong candidates who ran a pretty fair and competitive race. I anticipated it was going to be close and that's where we are at," Olsen said.
"I think we were very fortunate to have five solid candidates in the race. That speaks volumes about our community and their involvement in the education of our children," Ross said.