Unopposed incumbents Mark Windschitl, Taylor Hubbard and Mike Huang have received the most votes for Chaska mayor and City Council positions, based on incomplete unofficial election results from Election Day.
Chaska mayoral candidate Windschitl received 97.73% of the votes; Council Member Ward 2 candidate Hubbard received 98.59%; and Council Member Ward 4 candidate Huang received 99.31%, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State. All four precincts reported on Tuesday night.
Windschitl received 11,805 votes and 274 people chose a write-in candidate.
"I'm very happy and humbled that I was able to get ... 97% of the votes," Windschitl told the newspaper Tuesday night. "Any election you get 97%, you're pretty humbled and pretty excited."
"I don't know the last time if I've ever had a 97% vote," he added. "When I heard that I had 97% of the vote I ... was very happy, but still, it's surprising that you can get that many. There are a lot of people that just see an uncontested ballot and they just don't vote, so I take that as a positive."
Hubbard received 3,364 votes and 48 chose a write-in candidate.
"I feel just really happy and just honored to serve," Hubbard said. "There are obviously bigger politics at play or races that obviously were happening, but I'm just ready to continue on and help serve the city of which is always just been my main goal is just to serve the community members. It's an honor."
Huang received 2,461 votes and 17 people chose a write-in candidate.
"I'm certainly looking forward to serving our community and continuing to be there to listen and to support our community, working toward being the best small town in Minnesota for another four years," Huang said Tuesday night.
These are considered incomplete unofficial results. Absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3, but received by Carver County Elections after Election Day are set aside and not included in these results.