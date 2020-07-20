David Pascoe announced his candidacy for District 5's Carver County Commissioner position.
The Carver husband and father said he is an attorney, a financial advisor, and a lieutenant commander in the Navy Reserves where he recently returned from a year-long deployment in Africa.
“I think there are a lot of ways we can improve county government and I want to take my ideas to the people," Pascoe said.
"Focusing on savings rather than debt for large projects, reforming our county fee structure, and avoiding a (Metropolitan) Council 'cookie cutter' approach for development are all important issues I am looking forward to talking about with voters."
Pascoe lives with his wife Kayla and son Henry. He is an avid runner, guitarist and vocalist.