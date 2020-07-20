David Pascoe
David Pascoe and his wife, Kayla.

 Courtesy of www.davidpaulpascoe.com.

David Pascoe announced his candidacy for District 5's Carver County Commissioner position.

The Carver husband and father said he is an attorney, a financial advisor, and a lieutenant commander in the Navy Reserves where he recently returned from a year-long deployment in Africa.

“I think there are a lot of ways we can improve county government and I want to take my ideas to the people," Pascoe said.

"Focusing on savings rather than debt for large projects, reforming our county fee structure, and avoiding a (Metropolitan) Council 'cookie cutter' approach for development are all important issues I am looking forward to talking about with voters."

Pascoe lives with his wife Kayla and son Henry. He is an avid runner, guitarist and vocalist.

