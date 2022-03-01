Rep. Greg Boe (R-Chanhassen) announced this week that he will run for re-election in the new District 48B, which is made up of all of Chanhassen and a large portion of Chaska.
Under the final redistricting maps recently released, the newly-created District 48B will include Chanhassen, precincts 1-5, along with a portion of Ward 2 and all of Wards 3 and 4 in Chaska.
“Our rapid growth here in eastern Carver County has caused portions of Chaska and Victoria to be removed from the former District 47B through redistricting,” Boe stated, in a press release. “I will miss those friends and neighbors, but I appreciate their trust in allowing me to represent them for the past several years.”
"I would be proud to continue serving residents and businesses in the new District 48B. I love our communities, and I appreciate the opportunity to serve the good people of eastern Carver County. My wife and I have lived here for many years, and we have watched our communities grow,” stated Boe.
"These past two terms I have enjoyed serving in our State Legislature, working to find common points of interest with differing groups, while helping to support the needs and infrastructure requirements within our communities. I appreciate the trust voters have placed in me.”
Boe serves in the Climate and Energy Policy and Finance Committee, the Legacy Finance Division and the Education Policy Committee.
Prior to serving in the Legislature, Boe served on the Chaska City Council, both the city and county planning commissions, the Minnesota Municipal Power Agency Board of Directors, the SouthWest Transit Commission and the Jonathan Association Board of Directors.
He can be contacted at rep.greg.boe@house.mn or 651-296-5600.