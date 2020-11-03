Based on incomplete unofficial election results from Election Day, Greg Boe has received the most votes for State Representative District 47B.
The Republican candidate had 51.53% of the votes, compared to DFL candidate Dan Kessler with 48.34%.
Boe received 14,147 votes; Kessler received 13,271; and write-in candidates received 34. All 10 precincts were reported as of Tuesday night, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State.
"I'm very happy, very excited by the results. (I'm) grateful for all the support from our community (and) proud to represent Chaska, Chanhassen and Victoria in our State Legislature and just happy with the results, obviously, but wanted to say congratulations to Dan Kessler. We ran a good race and I'm appreciative for that as well," Boe told the newspaper Tuesday night.
"I couldn't be happier. It's a wonderful feeling and it's just much appreciated," he added.
Kessler did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
These are considered incomplete unofficial results. Absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3, but received by Carver County Elections after Election Day are not yet included in these results.