John Fahey is leading the race for District 5 Carver County commissioner, defeating opponent Mark Willems by several hundred votes.
District 5 covers over half of the county, including the townships of Benton, Camden, Dahlgren, Hancock, Laketown, San Francisco and Young America, and the cities of Carver, Cologne, Hamburg, New Germany and Norwood Young America.
The position has been held by James Ische since 1996, who will retire when his term expires.
Fahey, of Norwood Young America, is a small business owner and was the town’s mayor from 2008-2010. He has served in multiple government positions, including the Carver County Planning Commission for 10 years, where he is currently the chair.
Willems, of Cologne, is a self-employed farmer and has served on the Dahlgren Township board for 12 years among other roles. He is also the vice chair of the County Planning Commission.
"I'm disappointed, but myself and my team ran a clean campaign and we worked hard. The voters spoke and we accept the results," Willems said.
These are considered incomplete unofficial results. Absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3, but received by Carver County Elections after Election Day are not yet included in these results.