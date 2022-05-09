Carver County Commissioner John P. Fahey (District 5) announced in a May 4 press release that he will run for re-election.
Due to the redistricting process, Fahey is up for re-election after serving for two years of what is typically a four-year term.
Following redistricting, District 5 now includes the cities of Carver, Norwood Young America, Cologne, Hamburg and New Germany and the townships of Young America, Camden, Dahlgren, Hancock, Benton and San Francisco. (Laketown Township is no longer included in District 5).
Fahey was recently elected vice chair of the county board and serves on multiple committees.
Fahey and his wife Janet are lifelong residents of the county. They have two adult sons and live in Norwood Young America.
“Having the opportunity to serve the county as a commissioner has been rewarding and very challenging. As a first-term commissioner we are basically drinking from the fire hose, as we continue to learn and understand the various components of county government," Fahey stated, in a press release.
"My past experience as the former mayor of Norwood Young America, a District 108 School Board member, chairperson of the CC Planning Commission, while also serving on the county’s Board of Adjustments and Park Board, and a 29-year member of the NYA Lions, has helped tremendously to hit the ground running," he stated. "With the expansion of Highway 212 and the ever-present challenges and pressures facing a rapidly growing county, continued leadership is critical."