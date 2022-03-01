Kayla Pascoe recently announced her candidacy for Minnesota House District 17B.
Pascoe is a licensed patent attorney and longtime Republican political activist. She graduated from Georgetown University with a chemistry degree and from the University of Minnesota Law School.
Pascoe wants to use her commitment to community, family and innovation for the people of 17B, according to a press release. "With nearly a decade of experience helping inventors protect their ideas, Kayla firmly believes that the tools to help our communities will come from the private sector and not government."
“I was blessed to grow up in this area and want to preserve our special way of life. The idea that government is there to serve the people, and not the other way around, is at the center of my campaign. This cannot happen without true accountability and I will work tirelessly for the people of Sibley, McLeod, and Carver counties to make this a reality.
"I am looking forward to connecting with voters in the coming months to hear what issues are the most important to them.”
Pascoe lives in Carver with her husband Dave and two sons. She enjoys knitting, cross-country skiing,and baking for her family and friends.
Incumbent Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen has announced his bid for the open State Senate District 17 seat.