Lisa Anderson has filed to run for Carver County commissioner in District 1.
Anderson currently serves as Eastern Carver County School Board chair. She began her tenure on the board in 2009, and also serves on the Southwest Metro Intermediate District Board, the Association of Metropolitan School Districts Board, and the Minnesota School Board Association Board.
“It has been an honor to have served on the Eastern Carver County School Board for the past 13 years. However, I believe government works best when a variety of voices are represented, and feel it is time for me to move over and let new leaders serve our district,” Anderson stated, in an announcement.
Anderson’s family moved to Chaska in 2002, and her sons, ages 24 and 21, attended Eastern Carver County Schools. Anderson owns a business as a leadership development consultant, and spent 20 years at a Big 4 consulting firm helping leaders achieve strategic goals.
Anderson stated that her roles as school board member, mother and business owner give her various perspectives.
“As a mother, I have deep concerns about the safety and health of our children and citizens and will work to enhance the overall physical and mental wellness of our residents,” Anderson stated.
Anderson stated she would also “work collaboratively with our cities and townships to address the ever-changing needs of our growing county and its residents.”
Anderson’s campaign website is lisaforcarvercounty.com.
District 1, a two-year term due to redistricting, includes Chanhassen Precinct 5, Chanhassen Precinct 6, Chaska Ward 3 and Chaska Ward 4. Incumbent Gayle Degler, first elected to the seat in 2002, has also filed for re-election.
Other contested seats include Jay Johnson and incumbent Tom Workman in District 4; and Aaron Burkhart and incumbent John P. Fahey in District 5. Tim Lynch is running unopposed in District 4. District 3, represented by Matt Udermann, is the only district that doesn’t have a 2022 election.