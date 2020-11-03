Matt Udermann is leading the District 3 Carver County commissioner race, receiving more than 1,500 votes than long-time incumbent and opponent Randy Maluchnik.
The district, which includes areas of Chaska and Victoria, has been represented by Maluchnik since 2007.
A first-time candidate, Udermann’s platform addressed a multitude of topics, but focused on relating to his constituents and bringing new ideas to the table.
Maluchnik has been in local government for decades and is chair of the National Association of Counties transportation steering committee, serves on the Minnesota Transportation Alliance executive committee; and is president of the Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition.
"I'm feeling awfully relieved ... the time is right for me to retire," Maluchnik said. "I'm proud of the 14 years I had, the accomplishments and the great people I got to work with. I have nothing but positive things to say about Carver County and its future."
These are considered incomplete unofficial results. Absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3, but received by Carver County Elections after Election Day are not yet included in these results.