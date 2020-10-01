Address: 204 Carver Creek Place, Carver, MN 55315
Age: 49
Family: Husband Bill and son Liam, age 9
Employment: Illinois Tool Works
Education: BA in Japan Studies and Economics from Macalester College, MS in Telecommunications from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota
Hobbies/Interests: Biking, hiking, baking, traveling
Previous experience that would prove helpful in position: Two years on Carver City Council (appointed Jan 2019), 15+ years on city of Carver Planning Commission
Contact info: jmcknight@cityofcarver.com; 952-484-5284; www.facebook.com/Joy-McKnight-City-of-Carver-City-Council-2364523177113389 Why are you running for this position?
Since being appointed to the City Council in January 2019 (fulfilling the council term for Courtney Johnson, who was elected mayor), I have enjoyed becoming more involved in the city. This is an exciting time in Carver with a lot of growth and potential for additional services and I would like to continue to be a part of developing those plans for the future.
What are the three top priorities you plan to focus on if elected?
The city of Carver joined Minnesota GreenStep Cities last year and I would like to see us set some goals to achieve within the next few years. Ensure that the Jonathan Carver Parkway improvement project is executed well and becomes the showcase transit corridor for our city that we hope it will be. Identify ways Carver can attract more workforce and lifecycle housing.
What is the city’s role in addressing affordable housing?
The city’s comprehensive plan must ensure there are a variety of housing types guided for the city — low, medium and high density. We also should be working with the Carver County Community Development Agency and other agencies to support affordable housing projects.
What is your long-term vision for the city?
I think Carver will always be a “small town” — it has been since I moved here in 1998 — yet it will grow as it is an attractive place to live. I want to ensure that Carver remains a great place to live with a small-town community feel.
How can the city council encourage more people to participate in local government?
We encourage residents to speak at our council meetings (Community Comment part of our agenda) and seek out residents to participate in task forces (most recent example is the JCP Improvement Landscape Plan). We encourage participation in our commissions and reach out to the local business community through monthly Carver Business Alliance meetings. I also enjoy speaking to our middle school students about participating in government.
What are your thoughts on Carver flood control?
I fully support the city’s plan to improve the levee as recommended by our city engineering staff. This is an expensive, long-term project, but it will greatly benefit our downtown and overall community. The city has already worked hard to obtain State Legislature and other agency support to try to help us fund this project in the future. I’m confident it is the right path for the city and we’ll figure out how to get it done at some point.
How can the city encourage a more inclusive community?
Being inclusive starts with our comprehensive plan with a variety of residential and commercial land use guidance. We must encourage lifecycle housing, which means housing for all life situations from multi-unit to single family to senior housing. Our parks master plan includes a variety of park and recreation offerings throughout the city.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.