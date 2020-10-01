Address: 112 Third St. E.
Age: 45
Family: Partner Andy
Employment: U of M Extension Master Gardener Coordinator
Education: B.S. Parks & Recreation, B.S. Geography
Hobbies/Interests: Landscaping and gardening, historic preservation, my dog Stella, community volunteerism, and of course SKOL, go Vikes!
Previous experience that would prove helpful in position: Current City Council member, Historic Preservation Commission liaison, VP of the Carver Lions Club, Steamboat Days chair, 20 years of experience working in local government
Contact info: 952-500-3972 Why are you running for this position?
I have been committed to serving this community for well over a decade, first as staff, followed as a City Council member and as a volunteer with the Carver Lions Club. I am committed to our residents. My job is to represent the residents through their voices.
What are the three top priorities you plan to focus on if elected?
There are so many priorities in a growth community, stating only three is difficult. The immediate concerns include updating our aging infrastructure and roads, preparing for continued growth with proper planning, and working diligently to keep our tax rates and fees manageable and within reason.
What is the city’s role in addressing affordable housing?
The term affordable housing can be a hot button term. Affordable housing covers more than just subsidized living residences. I have been advocating for moderate housing stock as new developments come into the city, since my first day on the council. Carver had a fairly stagnant economy for more than 30 years, with little to no housing additions during that time. Moderately priced homes in Carver are at a premium. This is an uphill battle with developers, and I would like to explore ways to encourage a diverse housing stock, that young and first-time home buyers can more comfortably afford.
What is your long-term vision for the city?
We conducted our 2020 Carver Community Survey this year with a random sampling of 400 residents. Ninety-five percent rated Carver’s quality of life as good or excellent. As a city, we can honor our small-town heritage and welcome the inevitable growth. The city should recognize ways to keep a contiguous feeling throughout, with our building requirements and branding. Carver has a great opportunity for tourism and outdoor recreation. Our proximity to the Minnesota River, local and regional trail connections, and a quaint business district, is worth investing in to bring tourism dollars into our local economy.
How can the City Council encourage more people to participate in local government?
I think the council does a good job of encouraging residents to participate. We welcome input from our residents through many channels, including at our meetings, with our commissions, focus groups, social media, and personal communications. There is always room for improvement, and I encourage residents to let us know how we can best reach them.
What are your thoughts on Carver flood control?
I find it unfortunate that our Carver levee was not included in the state bonding bill at this time. Without a certified levee, public safety could be jeopardized. I have experienced several flood events here, helped sandbag, and worried whether or not the levee would stay structurally sound. There is economic benefit to decreasing or eliminating flood insurance for homes and businesses in our central business district. Our downtown is our little gem and historically the hub of our city. Keeping it safe benefits our entire community as we take pride in what make us so special.
How can the city encourage a more inclusive community?
Inclusivity covers many areas, including age, socio-economic differences, mental and physical limitations, and race. As changes come to our growing community, it is our responsibility to be thoughtful and contemplative when considering varied housing potentials, as developers bring forward their prospective plans. We have a number of opportunities currently available, including housing and transportation services. I would like to see an increase in our life cycle housing, so those in all stages of life are able to remain within our community. This may include creating TIF districts to encourage this type of development.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
