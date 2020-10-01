Why are you running for this position?
My love for this community fuels my desire to serve in this role. I am deeply committed to lifting the voices of all Chaska residents for a community they desire by intentionally listening, learning, and engaging. As a small business owner, wife, and mother, my unique perspective lends a collaborative hand in the important decisions that impact and benefit the growth of our community. It has been an exciting past year and I would like to continue being a voice for the future of Chaska that is more than a small town, but rather a hometown.
What are the three top priorities you plan to focus on if elected?
- Smart growth. Southwest Chaska will soon develop and a strategic plan that addresses residential, commercial and industrial growth will provide a bright future for all of Chaska in affordable housing and job creation.
- Re-investment in city structures like the community center, city hall, and the park gazebo for the long-term future. These facilities attract visitors and create a hometown feel that our residents desire.
- Provide a welcoming and safe community for all residents. If we prioritize practicing our established core community values when providing city services to our residents, it will promote transparency, trust and respect.
What is the city’s role in addressing affordable housing?
It should be our priority to continue providing affordable housing. As our community continues to grow, the city should strategically partner with land developers to create mixed density neighborhood developments.
Existing residents often communicate their desire to remain in Chaska as their family grows or downsizes. Providing a multitude of housing options, will accommodate those needs and provide available housing options for incoming residents.
I also believe the city should encourage economic development that provides living wages to their employees so they have the ability to reside within the same community as their employment will create dynamic communities that thrive.
What role should the city have in assisting people and businesses in the pandemic?
First, reach out to actively listen to our community residents and businesses who have been impacted. This input will guide the way we can provide beneficial assistance.
The city can partner with nonprofit agencies to run food drives and financial assistance for rent/mortgage. A moratorium on utility shut-offs and waiving late fees, along with minimizing tax levy increases.
For businesses, utilizing our local chamber and Downtown Business Alliance to create funding opportunities and ideas that bring customers back into businesses. Easing certain city ordinance restrictions and advocating on a state level for more financial assistance.
How can the city council encourage more people to participate in local government?
The council themselves should be active and engage members within the community. Interacting with various social, civic, and commerce groups, attending community events, visiting local businesses, and seeking community input on projects will build participation.
Personal invitations and encouragement to apply for city commissions /boards are effective ways to bring in fresh perspectives.
The city should utilize various communication tools, in multiple languages, to reach out and effectively grab the attention of community members. Our diverse community means our engagement has to be multifaceted to reach the maximum number of people.
What are your thoughts on a new Chaska Library?
The library is a fundamental asset to the enrichment of our community through books, education, technology access and programming for all ages. I am excited for a new library, and I feel it is long overdue.
While our current library is a welcoming space, it is much too small for a community of our size and has structural issues that need to be addressed. A new library will positively bring numerous benefits to our community especially in regards to programming.
I would like to see an innovative space that accommodates patrons needs, functions well, and is a fiscally smart investment.
How can the city encourage a more inclusive community?
We can build more inclusivity by incorporating multicultural elements into community celebrations, robust recreational programming, and uplifting our Human Rights Commission in their mission to welcome, engage and educate.
We are blessed with a rich and diverse community that shines multiculturally, socio-economically and demographically. Unlike a specific building project that has an end date, the strategic objective of an inclusive community is a continual journey.
We should actively seek out new, innovative ways to intentionally engage and welcome community members. Events like Marnita’s Table and the future Learning Links (Par 30) golf course are great stepping stones toward this goal.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.