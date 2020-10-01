Why are you running for this position?
I’m running for this position because I love our community. My wife and I are raising our two children here because of the tradition of great schools and safe, inviting, genuine, small-town community culture.
We want to maintain a balance of residential with complimentary retail and industrial business to provide both shops and restaurants which residents desire, in addition to well-paying jobs, and a strong tax base to help offset our residential tax rates.
We want Chaska to be a place where everyone shares our love for our community, and our children will return to raise their own families.
What are the three top priorities you plan to focus on if elected?
If elected, my top priorities are for the next term are:
- Strengthening our community culture – To be the “Best Small Town in Minnesota,” we need to continue building an inclusive culture of respect, trust, and understanding of for residents of all colors, backgrounds, education, disabilities, and income levels.
- Community centric growth – We must continue to attract and develop retail, shopping and dining assets while also facilitating development of commercial, industrial, and other revenue streams to diversify our tax base.
- Maintaining our community’s assets – We need to reinvest and take care of what we have.
What is the city’s role in addressing affordable housing?
Even amid the pandemic, strong demand in the metro drives buyers outward, increasing property values — good for homeowners and sellers, but not buyers.
Healthy communities have a balanced mix of housing inventory for lower-income workforce, middle-income, and upper income. We’re fortunate Chaska has such an inventory balance, providing lifecycle housing for youth, the aging population and those in the middle.
New inventory should include a balance of affordable workforce and senior housing through private-public partnerships and other options. Meanwhile, we have an obligation to protect property values for existing homeowners, while keeping property taxes low for everyone.
What role should the city have in assisting people and businesses in the pandemic?
The most critical role of the city continues to be providing vital infrastructure — water, sewer, electricity and emergency services such as fire and police. The city also partners with community organizations to provide food and other services for those in need.
For businesses, the city communicates publicly available grants, and facilitates knowledge sharing within the community. Safely reopening city services according to state and federal guidelines is a high priority — whether utility billing or the community center, each area is important to Chaska residents, and the city is working to continue to provide those services to everyone.
How can the city council encourage more people to participate in local government?
We need to continue our outreach and keep building bridges through positive interactions throughout our community.
Some groups or individuals may welcome attending large events while others may need more discrete opportunities to engage. Some may be disenfranchised or fearful because of their race or religion, while others may have physical limitations due to age or injury, and some may simply be distrustful of government.
Reaching every member of our community includes building relationships with cultural, faith and residential communities. We need to build trust-based dialogues, find common ground and understanding, improving our community together, listening to every Chaskan.
What are your thoughts on a new Chaska Library?
Walking into the Chaska Library, you will find a building overflowing with materials and inadequate storage space, lack of meeting or work areas, and depending on the day, you may even see buckets catching rainwater from the leaking roof.
Libraries have historically been both repositories for storing knowledge while also gathering places for communities to share knowledge. T
oday, the Chaska library continues this mission through new technologies and media. But it is clearly undersized for the population of Chaska today, and as our community grows, will need to be large and modern enough to support future generations of Chaskans.
How can the city encourage a more inclusive community?
Inclusion is vital as our city grows and our population becomes more diverse. First, ensure that all our city policies, practices and processes are equally inclusive regardless of race, gender, income, language, or other background — in every department, from utilities to policing.
Second, deepen our outreach with community groups represented within Chaska including faith, cultural, athletic and others. Build bridges of communication and trust to support each group’s participation in our community.
Finally, create opportunities for positive engagement throughout our community. These can range from art or history exhibitions to community celebrations and cultural festivals to recreational sport leagues.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.