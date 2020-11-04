Unopposed incumbents Joy McKnight and Kristy Mock have received the most votes for Carver City Council, based on incomplete unofficial election results from Election Day. Voters could choose two candidates.
McKnight received 42.22% of the votes and Mock received 56.44% from the single precinct, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State.
McKnight received 1,577 votes and Mock received 2,108 votes. Fifty voters wrote in a candidate.
McKnight and Mock did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
These are considered incomplete unofficial results. Absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3, but received by Carver County Elections after Election Day are set aside and not included in these results.