Walking into a Presbyterian church during your spare time might not sound like entertainment, but there’s a church in Chaska that definitely catches more than just the eye upon walking inside.
In late November, I visited Shepherd of the Hill off Engler Boulevard and North Chestnut Street in pursuit of another story. When I went inside, I was greeted by walls of art and smiling people.
That in itself may not feel special, but I walked up to some of the pieces to soon be amazed by their backstories. Inside this church — this Presbyterian church — hung dozens of beautiful artwork not only made by, but celebrating, people of other cultures and faiths.
On display now at the church is “Windows to the Soul,” an interfaith art show. It’s something the pastor arranges every year, or something like it. Artists identifying with all sorts of religions and spiritualities were invited to submit work. Some pieces from the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis are even on display.
After that first day seeing the art, I knew I wanted to meet the creators behind the beautiful work. If they weren’t Presbyterian, how come they wanted their art in this church? What is it like to share something so personal with the public? Why is it important to be a part of something like this?
I went to the well-attended opening gallery reception a few days later to get those questions answered.
When I walked around the crowded room, I noticed most people were conversing. Young people were chatting with older people; different cultures were having artful discussions. There was food, wine and camaraderie abound.
The first floor of the church was filled with art featuring Arabic calligraphy, Turkish water marbling, and verses from the Quran. Paintings and sculptures from Cuba, India and France were displayed next to each other, all depicting some spiritual or religious message.
Islamic paintings and mosaics neighbored wizardry works and photos of henna tattoos, and across the room were pieces from Korea, New Zealand and China.
That’s a lot of great culture inside a little Presbyterian church in Minnesota’s southwest suburbs, if you ask me.
Beth Albee told me she’s attended church at Shepherd of the Hill for a couple of years now. She’d seen the art before the night I met her, but came back in the evening for the opening so she could meet the artists and talk about the pieces with neighbors.
“We get the benefit of coming every week to see all the beautiful art,” she said. “Honestly this is an amazing show. It’s so incredibly beautiful. All the art is a statement.”
I walked around and chatted with attendees before stopping at a wall of large, intricate paintings. Next to the pieces was University of Minnesota student and artist Shoaib Siddiqui.
He told me it takes anywhere from a few days to several months to create his art, using acrylic paint to create Arabic calligraphy including verses from the Quran.
“There’s a sense of community, of just Minnesotans,” he said of the gallery and people attending it.
Pastor Dean Seal addressed the room for a minute and said he’s been engaged with the movement to diffuse racism, Islamaphobia, anti-Semitism in the state. This art gallery is part of that.
“We’re very much about interfaith dialogue,” Seal said. “Every act of creation is a sacred act.”
After over an hour at the gallery, I packed up my camera to commute home. I made it out the door to be followed, seconds later, by one of the people inside. They invited me to come to one of their services if I had the chance.
With a goodbye hug from a stranger, all I could think was how many volumes this gallery contains of neighborly love.
The gallery is open to everyone — of all faiths or no faiths, veteran artists or the creatively-challenged. I quickly learned it’s a space for those who simply want to come and learn, see or feel something new.
The church puts on four or five shows a year, and anyone is welcome to look at the free gallery during the day. The current gallery, hosted by the Sower Gallery and Spirit in the House, is open until Jan. 25.
Visitors can enjoy art between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or on the weekends by appointment at info@SowerGallery.com. Shepherd of the Hill Presbyterian Church is located at 145 Engler Boulevard, Chaska.