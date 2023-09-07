Susan Hynes discovered Violet McNeal about 12 years ago, and since then she has been teaching and entertaining families of all ages with the life of the teenage runaway who found herself in the oddest kind of show business — the medicine show business.
Hynes will be sharing McNeal’s story and manipulation tactics in Old Time Medicine Show Reenactments on Sept. 15 and 23 at 1 p.m. at the Chaska Historical Society in honor of its ongoing retrospective exhibit on health and wellness in Chaska.
“She was born Violet Holt in 1888 in Dickinson County, Iowa. She was 16 years old in 1904 when she decided she was going to run away from home,” Hynes explained. “She told her parents she was going to St. Paul for the Fourth of July holiday when she boarded the train, but she knew she was not going to come back.”
When McNeal arrived in St. Paul she met Will Davies, who lured her into the medicine show trade. He was 20 years older than McNeal, and she eventually “fell under his spell. He was nothing like the farm boys that she had known,” Hynes said.
While their relationship and fake marriage was far from perfect, the two went around the country with their medicine show act for many years.
The two would tell people that they had been missionaries in various countries around the world and try to sell “exotic” medicines, or nostrums, that were allegedly from those places.
“There was really nothing harmful in it,” Hynes said. “They would use aloes and herbs, and for the worm medicine it was mostly mineral oil … Nothing that they sold was really nearly as harmful as these established companies with labels that would send things through the mail and were advertised and sold in pharmacies.”
Hynes will perform some of the actual tricks that McNeal and Davies used to get people to buy their sham medicines. McNeal published a book in 1947 called “Four White Horses and a Brass Band” that explains these manipulation tactics.
“Will had always promised her that when they made it big, he was going to buy her a chariot with four white horses, they’d have a brass band and they’d go town-to-town in this grand manner,” Hynes said of the book’s title.
While McNeal spent many years as a trickster, Hynes also sees McNeal as a hero for leaving Davies and sharing her truth in her autobiography.
“She was a whistleblower, she told the truth and she got away from this terrible, terrible life,” Hynes said.
The approximately 90-minute shows will take place outside of the Chaska History Center if the weather allows, otherwise it will be indoors.