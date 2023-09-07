Susan Hynes discovered Violet McNeal about 12 years ago, and since then she has been teaching and entertaining families of all ages with the life of the teenage runaway who found herself in the oddest kind of show business — the medicine show business.

Hynes will be sharing McNeal’s story and manipulation tactics in Old Time Medicine Show Reenactments on Sept. 15 and 23 at 1 p.m. at the Chaska Historical Society in honor of its ongoing retrospective exhibit on health and wellness in Chaska.

