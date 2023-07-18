Mission

Due to the Downtown Highway 41 Construction Project, Chaska River City Days will be held at Lion’s Park, not City Square Park.

 File photo by Audra Grigus/Southwest News Media

Chaska River City Days is back for its annual weekend of entertainment, nonprofit support and family fun from July 28-30.

“Our mission is to bring the community together with the nonprofits, either to help find them volunteers or bring in donations and support, or bring those community members that need help from those nonprofits,” said Billie-Jean Undesser, executive director of Chaska River City Days.

Events