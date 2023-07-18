Chaska River City Days is back for its annual weekend of entertainment, nonprofit support and family fun from July 28-30.
“Our mission is to bring the community together with the nonprofits, either to help find them volunteers or bring in donations and support, or bring those community members that need help from those nonprofits,” said Billie-Jean Undesser, executive director of Chaska River City Days.
There will be over around 45 local nonprofits with booths and over 100 craft and business vendors at the event such as The Funky Dove and Carver Junk Company. Some of the many food options at the event will include Red’s Savoy, La Hermosa and Mayta’s Cafe.
The Forge, a game store in Chaska, will be hosting a fashion contest and “bringing in people that do cosplay,” according to Undesser. “I even heard that there’ll be some princesses and some different local fashion artists.”
Undesser will announce the photo contest winners on Friday, July 28. She said that there were over 225 entries for the 11 awards available.
This beloved local event will be held at Lions Park in Chaska this year instead of City Square Park due to the Downtown Highway 41 Construction Project — which Undesser says may actually work in the event’s favor.
“We have gotten to the point where we’ve almost outgrown City Square Park,” Undesser said. “As much as we would love to be closer and be promoting more of those downtown businesses, we’ve grown and added a lot of different events.”
Last year’s attendance was estimated between 10,000 and 15,000, and Undesser hopes to double it.
While it’s unclear whether or not Lions Park will become a permanent location for River City Days, Undesser and the city of Chaska have determined that there will be “four times the amount of parking around Lions Park than there is around City Square Park.”
SouthWest Transit will also provide free shuttle service between the event and East Creek Transit station, located at 2120 N Chestnut St North, Chaska, MN 55318. The shuttle will run every 30 minutes on July 28 from 3-10 p.m. and July 29 from 2-10 p.m. There will be no Sunday service.
There will be handicap parking spots available as well as priority spots for those that have limited mobility.
“We are going to have a lighted crosswalk setup on Yellow Brick Road and Crosstown so it’s easier to come across,” Undesser said. “It’ll be a good safety feature for everyone.”
Cultural DayChaska River City Days is bringing back its Cultural Day on Sunday, July 30 after about five years in partnership with Latino V.O.I.C.E.S of Minnesota, a Carver County-based nonprofit.
“We had some really good talks about expanding River City Days and bringing back the cultural day and [Latino V.O.I.C.E.S] were really excited about that,” Undesser said. “They have been at all of our board meetings.”
Undesser noted that she always pushes to have around 100 volunteers, but in 2022 there were only 24. Since Chaska River City Days has partnered with Latino V.O.I.C.E.S this year they have almost 60 volunteers.
The day will start off with a Yoga and Pancake Breakfast at 8 a.m. in partnership with onelove.yoga and the Chaska Cub Scouts Pack 301.
Cultural Day events will officially start at 1 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance with the Chaska Lions. Volunteers will be singing three different national anthems, there’s a salsa band, mariachi band, a Romanian fashion show and Aztec dancers.
Cultural Day was initially ended due to lower attendance and difficulties bringing in culture-based organizations, and was replaced with a car show by the previous executive director.
While some are disappointed over the loss of the car show, Undesser noted that there are several other car shows in Chaska around the same time as River City Days, and she hopes that focus can go to them “because that’s how they raise money.”
This change, along with the organization’s partnership earlier this summer with Latino V.O.I.C.E.S to help at the Chaska Pride Picnic, has brought in a new wave of online hate.
“We received some not-so-happy emails, texts, comments and phone calls from people thinking that we weren’t sticking to the heart of Chaska,” Undesser said. “But in our minds, looking at everything, Chaska has changed so much over the last 47 years and we are an extremely diverse culture now.
“River City Days is evolving along with our community,” Undesser added. “Maybe they don’t like our event, but there are hundreds of events in Chaska all summer long that they might want to attend instead.”