A group of former Chaska High School students have the chance to open for big name musical artists such as Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish if they win a contest.
The band, Distant Edge, was started when the members were in eighth grade. On guitar is Nate Erickson; vocals and keyboard guitar is Nolan Litschewski; drums is Jahmal Fisher; keyboard is Sam Swanson; and bass guitar is Aaron Eiden.
People can vote online for the group, which is in the semi-finals for the “Opening Act” competition. The winner will open for the “We Will Survive Concert” on Oct. 19. The music festival in Los Angeles raises money for breast cancer research.
Headerliners include the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Marshmello and Becky G.
When asked what they would do with the $10,000 for winning the contest, the group said they’d use it to produce their debut album, according to the “Opening Act” competition website.
“We would put it right back into our music. The money would go towards our debut album that we are currently working on so that we can get it out to people as soon as possible,” according to the website.