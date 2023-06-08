Revolting children, questionable parents and educators with very teaching styles will take the stage in Chaska Valley Family Theatre’s production of “Matilda the Musical” from June 23 to July 2 at Chaska High School.

The show is based on author Roald Dahl’s book “Matilda,” which has gone on to win 47 international awards including four Tony Awards. It follows Matilda Wormwood, who uses her intelligence and psychokinetic powers to overcome obstacles at home and school and help her teacher, Miss Honey.

