Revolting children, questionable parents and educators with very teaching styles will take the stage in Chaska Valley Family Theatre’s production of “Matilda the Musical” from June 23 to July 2 at Chaska High School.
The show is based on author Roald Dahl’s book “Matilda,” which has gone on to win 47 international awards including four Tony Awards. It follows Matilda Wormwood, who uses her intelligence and psychokinetic powers to overcome obstacles at home and school and help her teacher, Miss Honey.
Putting on a show that is mostly kids also means that “the amount of time you spend on things is different, the time you can spend on a single thing is different. There’s a different approach to the way that they absorb and retain the information than adults,” according to Director and Choreographer Kirstin Nelson.
Isaac Rossow, who plays Bruce Bogtrotter, says that the show is “definitely run by the kids.”
The cast rehearses five days a week, with the main characters often at every rehearsal.
“All of the kids that are in the show work really hard and I’m always really impressed when we see everything, like all of their big dance numbers, come together,” said Casey Barker, who plays Miss Honey in the show and works as a music teacher at Bluff Creek Elementary in real life.
In addition to learning their lines and songs, the cast also has to do the show in British accents, for which YouTube tutorials have been helpful tools.
“I don’t want to overdo it because it sounds fake-y, but it’s fun,” Rossow said.
Harley B., who plays the role of Matilda along with her understudy Evey Chadwick, has been refraining from rehearsing too many of the songs at home in front of her mom as she wants the show to be a surprise.
Rossow is excited for audiences to see the acrobat story, a scene in which an aerialist will be performing.
As upbeat and powerful as the show can be, for Music and Orchestra Director Claire Torrey it’s important to make sure that the kids are “not getting into their yell-y voice.”
“We still want them to have voices left when they get to be adults,” Torrey joked.
Other parts of the show are a bit sweeter and sentimental, like “When I Grow Up,” which was blocked/choreographed in one three-hour rehearsal.
Adult and child characters sing of what it means to grow up, with the adults acknowledging that they don’t feel quite “grown up” yet.
Even in rehearsals, the cast and production crew end up in tears over the song.
“I like the unexpected moments,” Nelson said. “There’s a lot of darkness to this show that often can get glossed over with all the fun. I like finding those moments, and then I really like finding the moments of sincerity that exist in between.”
Nelson points out that the scenes of this show “melt into one another” as opposed to having an end scene black out like in most musicals. Many of those moments are aided by the live pit orchestra, according to Torrey.
Many members of the cast and production crew are teachers, making this show quite personal. In the song “This Little Girl,” Miss Honey sings the line “What kind of teacher would I be if I let this little girl fall?”
“For a lot of us as educators, that’s kind of our mantra,” Torrey said. “It is about each child that’s in front of us right now. Making sure that we’re a lot more like Miss Honey than we are like Miss Trunchbull.”
Vice versa, the show also points out how important children can be to create change.
“Matilda is what gives [Miss Honey] strength. She doesn’t really start to fight back until she gets to know Matilda,” Barker said of her character who is known for being “pathetic.”
While there are a few themes of the show, another of the major ones Nelson recognizes is that one mold doesn’t fit all children.
“Trunchbull talks about breaking Bruce and basically making Bruce into a little robot. When you can’t break a character like Matilda, what does it say and what has happened in that relationship?” Nelson said. “What can be gained by recognizing each child’s unique strengths and bringing those to the forefront and making them successful?”
The kids in the cast have been asked to bring in their favorite books to use on the set throughout the run of the show, so audiences can anticipate catching glimpses of everything from “Harry Potter” to the “I Survived” series.