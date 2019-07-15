Family Fishing Day

Chaska Area Fishing with Friends and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host “Family Fishing Day” at Fireman’s Park during the Fire and Ice Festival Sunday, July 21.

Drop a line during Fire & Ice

Chaska Area Fishing with Friends (CAFWF) is holding a family fishing day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21 during the Fire & Ice Festival in Chaska.

The day is specifically designed for family fishing or persons who would like to volunteer and become involved but previously were restricted because of work schedules.

The program is free activity and open to everyone, no age limits. As it will be co-sponsored by the Minnesota DNR, fishing licenses are not required. Bring your own gear or use loaner fishing gear and free bait. Volunteers will be on hand to guide participants as needed. Visit cafwf.org to learn more about Chaska Area Fishing with Friends.

Family fishing will be held at Firemen’s Clayhole in Fireman’s Park, adjacent to the Chaska Curling and Event Center, 3210 Chaska Blvd., Chaska.

