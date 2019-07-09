AGLOW Theater invites the public to its dramatic production “Field of Redemption” at the Chaska SouthWest Metro Intermediate School Auditorium, 401 East 4th St. in downtown Chaska. Performances are at 7 p.m. July 18, 19, and 20. Matinees are Thursday, July 18 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, July 21 at 9:30 a.m.
Based on the story of Ruth from Moab and an Israelite sentinel, “Field of Redemption” is an inspiring, non-musical production that is appropriate for all ages. The production relays the tale of two separate families and their journey to seek safety and belonging.
Written and directed by local playwright Andrea Merboth of Chanhassen, “Field of Redemption” is the 10th annual play presented by AGLOW Theater. AGLOW is a community of southwest metro homeschool teens “aspiring to produce Biblically-sound plays that reveal God and His truths in delightful, profound and creative ways.”
Admission is free, but donations are accepted at the door. Concessions will be available for purchase during the intermission, and all proceeds will support AGLOW. Learn more at aglowtheater.org.