Want free admission to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum? You're in luck.
Bring in a donation of a non-perishable food item on Monday, Nov. 25 to access the arboretum for free and to support KARE-TV's Belinda Jensen's in collecting food donations for local families in need.
The Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska, is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. that day and will be decorated for the holidays inside and out. Bring in food donations and drop them off in the collection bins at the Visitor Center. Visitors can check out a 24-foot tall live poinsettia tree and evergreens decorated with nature-inspired ornaments, thousands of fairy lights and paper stars. Two new art shows will be on display — Wide Open Spaces by artists Ben Peyer, Allan Servoss and Cameron Zebrun and Our Responsibility: Preserve the Earth in the Cafe Callery.
On Nov. 26, Jensen and Grow With Kare's Bobby Jensen will be at Kowalski's Market in Shoreview collecting donations, too. Individuals and groups can donate.