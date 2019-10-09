There’s an abundance of fall and winter activities at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen this year.
From 5K runs with dogs to holiday sales to winter light displays, there’s something for everyone at the arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive.
ArBOOretum, Oct. 31, 8 a.m-6 p.m.: Visitors wearing a Halloween costume get in free; 10:30 a.m. story time in the library, kids receive apples and treats at different stations. Kids ages 15 and under always free at the Arb.
NOVEMBER EVENTS
Fall About Dogs 5K, Nov. 3: Bring your favorite canine companion to the second annual Arboretum Fall About Dogs 5K Run/Walk. The asphalt course winds through the scenic landscape of Three-Mile Drive, guiding participants through 20 plant collections and three gardens. Race entry includes Arboretum admission, a long-sleeve race T-shirt and a 10% discount in the Gift & Garden Store on the day of the race. Children ages 5-12 can register for the Doggy Dash, a 1K Fun Run around the Grace B. Dayton Wildflower Garden. Runners/walkers without dogs are welcome, too. Arboretum Member: $30, Non-Members $45, Kids 15 and under free.
Winter in Bloom 2019-20
Join the Arb as it lights up the gardens through the dark days of winter. The Arb is keeping things cozy and bright. Stroll through holiday lights, sip on tea, meet up with Santa for cookies and ring in the New Year.
Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, Nov. 21: Get in the holiday spirit for the unveiling of the Arboretum’s 25-foot poinsettia tree with a countdown, live music and light up the trees of the Great Hall to kick off the season of Winter Lights. Be the first to see the new, expanded Winter Lights displays. Enjoy hot cocoa and cookies. $10 member/$25 non-member/$5 children 15 and under. Registration, arbwinter.umn.edu.
Winter Lights, Nov. 22-Jan. 5, 5-9 p.m. (plus Dec. 23, daily Dec. 26- Jan. 2): Expanded to 14 different vignettes in its third year! Stroll through the gardens with family and friends in our botanically-themed winter light displays on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Learn more about U of M plant introductions featured in the displays. Roast s’mores over a roaring bonfire, warm up with cocoa in the Oswald Visitor’s Center and admire the Arboretum’s 25-foot poinsettia tree, as well as towering evergreen trees lush with botanical decor and thousands of fairy lights. Hot family-friendly food available in the cafe, cash bar. Arb members free, non-members $15, kids 15 and under free.
Milk and Cookies with Santa Claus, Dec. 12 and 19, 5-9 p.m.: Snack on cookies and milk while sharing your wish list with the Jolly Old Elf. Make sure to plan a stroll through the Winter Lights display. Tickets are $5 for children, free for Arboretum-member adults and $15 for non-member adults. Buy tickets at arbwinter.umn.edu/cookies-santa.
Auxiliary Holiday Sale, Dec. 6-8: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Find beautiful handmade gifts made by Auxiliary volunteers. The sale features knit wear apparel, felted ornaments, potpourri, wood crafts, gifts for pets, holiday arrangements and wreaths. Learn more at arbwinter.umn.edu/auxiliary-sale.
December Gift Market, Dec. 13-14, 4-8 p.m., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: More than 70 artisans, where you can find inspiration for even the most hard-to-shop-for recipients. Members free, non-members $15, kids 15 and under free. Learn more at arbholiday.umn.edu.
New Year’s Eve Winter Lights Party, 5-10:30 p.m. Dec. 31: You won’t want to miss the Arboretum’s first-ever family-friendly New Year’s Eve party. Stroll through the Arboretum’s magical winter lights display, enjoy live music from The Abiders, play games and count-down celebrations on the hour from 8-10 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adult Arboretum members, $30 for adult non-members and $5 for all kids. Buy tickets at arbwinter.umn.edu/new-years-eve-party.
Plenty of live music will be held throughout November and December at the Arb. To see the full holiday music lineup, visit, arbwinter.umn.edu/holiday-music-line.