What started off as a brainstorming session among the employees of Little Roo’s, a children’s boutique in Chaska, turned into a summer of free events — from a pet rock adoption to a drag storytime.
Local authors and community readers are donating their time to read to children throughout the summer, and for the first time at Little Roo’s on July 8 at 11 a.m. one of those readers will be a local drag queen.
“It’s something that is a part of our employees lives here and as an employer I want to make sure that we provide an inclusive workplaces,” said Marissa Held-Nordling, owner of Little Roo’s. “I think it’s important that the LGBTQ community is a part of our community just like everybody else.”
Held-Nordling was connected through a Little Roo’s employee to Minneapolis-based drag queen Miz Diagnosis; a drag persona created by Chaska High School class of 2015 alum Dobbs DeCorsey after he graduated from college.
The Drag Story Time event has received a “super positive” response, according to Held-Nordling, with only the occasional Facebook comment in opposition of the event.
“The main misconception would be that it’s a show, which it’s not — it’s a storytime,” Held-Nordling said. “It is a community member coming in and reading a story to children no different than any of our other readers that come in. There is no performance by any means of any kind.”
Held-Nordling noted that most of the authors read for 10-20 minutes, depending on the age group, and then do coloring pages, crafts or some other activity with the kids.
Miz Diagnosis will be reading “The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish” by Lil Miss Hot Mess and “Albert the Confused Manatee” by Christopher Straub, a local Shakopee author.
Little Roo’s is a private business on private property and protestors of any kind will not be tolerated by the business or land owners, according to Held-Nordling.
While this will be one of the first, if not the first, drag storytime in Chaska, this is not DeCorsey’s first time doing a storytime in drag.
“I am a Chaskan, that’s where my home was and it’s where my family still is. I want to be able to bring back my art to the space that I call home,” he said.
“The biggest misconception about drag is that it’s a hyper sexualized version of womanhood, and I don’t think that’s what it is at all,” DeCorsey added. “I think it’s people who are clowning with gender and just trying to express themselves in a way that isn’t a painting. It’s not a 2D piece of art. It’s living, breathing people being the artwork that they want to see in the world.”
DeCorsey compared drag queens to Hollywood actors in their ability to adapt to each role.
“You’re not going to tell The Rock that he can’t make a children’s movie because he did Fast & Furious 10,” he said. “He still is a multifaceted actor and can voice a children’s character. A drag performer isn’t only one thing.”
DeCorsey’s drag journey started after many of his friends moved away after college.
“I had no queer family left outside of one roommate, so I started doing drag to make friends,” DeCorsey said. “It fulfills a need I didn’t know I had. It’s this really exciting art form that is so much more than just dressing up. It’s an opportunity to express yourself and your emotions. It’s an opportunity to be silly, goofy.”
As a former theater kid, DeCorsey loves that in drag he has the opportunity to engage more intentionally and closely with audiences without a stage as a barrier.
The name “Miz Diagnosis” was inspired by DeCorsey’s own experiences.
“I was misdiagnosed as a child with anxiety and depression, but I have bipolar one,” he said. “I wanted a name that would spark conversation around queer mental health and mental wellness.”
Miz now spreads her message through speaking engagements, community mental health resource sharing and one-on-one interactions with people. She also does stand up comedy and lip sync performances at breweries and bars across the Twin Cities.
“It’s exciting that people are talking because Chaska for so long was just like, ‘We don’t talk about it,’” DeCorsey said. “Now waves are starting to be made mostly by young people… I think people were far too comfortable for far too long. With comfort comes oppression of certain voices… There’s growth in the uncomfortable.”
CHASKA AT LARGE
While the Little Roo’s Drag Storytime is a private event, Chaska’s emphasis on inclusive events is nothing new.
The city of Chaska in recent years has made it their mission to make “sure people that live in our community feel welcome at the events we put on,” according to Kevin Wright, communications manager for Chaska.
“From our perspective, when we look at city events… we kind of have a strategic goal of being a welcoming, engaging and inclusive community,” Wright said. “We’re looking to make sure that it is diverse programming and celebrations.”
He cited the Pride Picnic, the Latin Music and Food Fest, the Loop Golf Course and future cultural heritage events the city and the Human Rights Commission is currently working on as examples of the city expanding on its inclusivity.
“The more we can talk to each other and understand each other, we can kind of all feel like a part of our community, so that everyone kind of feels like they have a piece of it,” Wright said.
“We try to host these events so that we can continue to celebrate all parts of our community,” Wright said. “I think what we try to do is kind of bring an educational lens or just put on a welcoming event that everyone can come to. Whether or not you’ve been to an event like that before, you can always get to know your neighbors better.”
At the June 5 city council meeting, councilmember Jon Grau reminded everyone at the meeting of one of Chaska’s community values, respect for others, after recognizing Juneteenth and Pride Month.
“A quality whereby each and every individual has an unselfish regard and devotion, free from pride or prejudice, to the welfare of others, as well as one’s self, by respecting others; by displaying courtesy and compassion; by appreciating and accepting individual differences and cultural diversities; and by showing regard for and knowing the unique qualities of each person as a valued individual,” Grau read.
These values, also shared by Carver, Chanhassen East Union and Victoria, were collectively established to “guide how we interact within our community,” according to Wright.
He went on to note that the word “community” is heavily used in Chaska for a reason.
“We just have always focused on trying to engage as much as we can in as many ways as we can so that we’re not just reaching a certain part of our population,” Wright said. “It’s nice to have a Human Rights Commission that can bring the perspective from a wide variety of views, backgrounds and perspectives of our community.”