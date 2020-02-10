The Benton Lake Watershed Conservancy of Cologne hosts its 2nd annual Ice Cribbage Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22 on Benton Lake.
The event will feature a cribbage board stretching more than 190 feet across the lake’s surface, according to a press release. The goal of the event is to draw attention to, and raise funds for, Benton Lake clean-up work.
Registration for cribbage begins at noon, with play scheduled to start by 1 p.m. There is a $10 fee to play in the tournament, and each player will play a total of nine games against nine different players.
Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place of $150, $100 and $50 respectively. The first-place winner will also receive a custom-made cribbage board, courtesy of Modern Design of Cologne.
In addition to the cribbage tournament, which will be played inside a large heated tent, participants and visitors will also enjoy the following activities: ice fishing for kids with prizes; family snow sculpture competition, with cash prize; hockey rink; lake updates from Carver County; food and drinks; fire pits; raffle and free door prizes.
“This event being held to help us raise funds to continue to improve the quality of our lake. We are hoping the variety of events will bring in a big crowd," stated organizer John Hendel.
More info on event’s Facebook page: Ice Cribbage Tournament @icecribbage.