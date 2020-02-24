The White Sidewalls perform at the Guardian Angels Catholic Church Leap of Faith Gala on Feb 29.
The public is invited to the 21-and-older event, 8:45-11:30 p.m. in the Guardian Angels gym, at First and Cedar streets. The cost is $20, with tickets available at the door. The band advertises itself as the "Upper Midwest's premier doo-wop, rockabilly and rock and roll band."
Earlier in the evening, there will be a gala dinner catered by Winchester & Rye, and a silent and live auction.
Tickets are available to the dinner and the White Sidewalls performance for $40, at https://one.bidpal.net/guardianangelsgala2020/welcome.