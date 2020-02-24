Guardian Angels
Guardian Angels in Chaska.

 File photo

The White Sidewalls perform at the Guardian Angels Catholic Church Leap of Faith Gala on Feb 29.

The public is invited to the 21-and-older event, 8:45-11:30 p.m. in the Guardian Angels gym, at First and Cedar streets. The cost is $20, with tickets available at the door. The band advertises itself as the "Upper Midwest's premier doo-wop, rockabilly and rock and roll band."

Earlier in the evening, there will be a gala dinner catered by Winchester & Rye, and a silent and live auction.

Tickets are available to the dinner and the White Sidewalls performance for $40, at https://one.bidpal.net/guardianangelsgala2020/welcome.

