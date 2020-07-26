Heavy rain Saturday/Sunday in the Minnesota River Valley is causing a projected spike in river levels.
The river had dropped to 7.15 feet on Saturday. However, with the deluge (Mankato alone reported almost 9 inches last night) it is projected to climb to 24.6 feet by Friday — a 17.45-foot increase, as measured at the Jordan gauge, by the National Weather Service.
That was enough rain to close the often flooded Highway 93 near Henderson. However, the projection isn't high enough to close river crossings in Carver and Scott counties.
It is high enough to surpass flood stage in Chaska and prompt the closure of floodgates.