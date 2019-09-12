A fundraiser will be held to support an area resident, Kenny Frey, later this month.
Frey, 54, is battling cancer for the fourth time — what he refers to as his "fourth rodeo," according to his GoFundMe page. The latest occurrence is aggressive, the online fundraiser said. Frey has undergone a stem cell transplant, but the weeks ahead look to be filled with more side effects and medical treatment. His care has consisted of making many trips to and from the University of Minnesota. Frey grew up in Carver, attended Chaska High School and currently lives in Shakopee.
The Sept. 28 fundriaser runs from 2-8 p.m. at the Log Cabin by Shakopee Outdoor Pool, 1099 Adams St. S., Shakopee. The fundraiser will feature a silent auction, raffle, bake sale and an opportunity to buy a meal for $10.
Those with questions can call Kim Frey at 952-334-8088 or Judy Welter at 952-448-3264.
Visit Frey's GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/kennys-fourth-rodeo.