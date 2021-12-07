Next year’s general fund budget and tax levy is proposed at $6 to $7 more per month for the median household in Chaska.
According to City Administrator Matt Podhradsky at the city’s annual Truth in Taxation hearing, the final tax impact number depends on public safety staffing decisions.
Should the council move forward with adding three police officers over the next three years, the median household will see a tax increase of $7 more per month, or $84 more annually. The median home value in 2022 is $298,000.
If the council decides not to move forward with that change, the median household will see a $6 increase in taxes, or an annual increase of $74. That would put the median yearly tax impact at $947.
Under both circumstances, the tax increase would include the following: limiting tax levy growth to new growth; continue the Capital Asset Maintenance Program; reinstitute the city’s staffing study after a year off, and evaluate public safety staffing needs.
The city would be ranked around 77th out of 84 metro cities (the higher the number, the lower the taxes).
“We still are ranked in the very lowest of the tax levies per capita in the entire metro area,” Podhradsky said.
No public hearing comments were made. A final decision on the tax levy will be made at the council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.