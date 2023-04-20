In January 2022, Carver County CDA approved a concept plan for four owner-occupied units on the residential portion of the East 3rd Street and North Walnut Street intersection.
Standing on one of the lots in the so-called “Chaska Yards” development is the former Ernst Home, which was relocated from Firemen’s Park in 2014. Today, the home and the lots sit within the Historic Walnut Street District.
The preliminary plan was first reviewed by the Planning Commission in February 2023, but was withdrawn so the lot configuration could be reworked to eliminate the need for an HOA.
At the April 17 Chaska City Council meeting, the CDA came back with a revised submission.
The council approved the preliminary site and building plan, which includes the building of three new homes and rehabilitation of the existing Ernst home, as well as the preliminary plat, zoning ordinance amendment and the variance.
“Units will be affordable and targeted towards households at 80% Area Median Income (AMI),” read the presentation slides from the meeting.
Mayor Mark Windschitl mentioned that the city has been wanting to revamp the site for around 10 years now and is excited to see it completed.
“We’re trying to do something pretty unique here on a pretty unique piece of property with a historic structure, as well as a unique piece of historic land, so there’s a lot of factors that go into this,” Councilor Mike Huang said. “Appreciate all the work that everyone’s done on this to get it to this point.”
Treehouse property
The former Treehouse property, 3740 Chestnut St., is on track to get a new life after being bought by Audrius Asakenas.
The city council approved the concept plan to turn the 2.18 acre property of what was once a safe haven for teens into a multi-tenant office building of about 16,000 square feet.
Some of the goals of this project, as noted in the request for action, are to:
-Provide business and employment opportunities for family-owned and start-up entrepreneurs within the city of Chaska.
-Provide the ability for small businesses to start and then expand their business elsewhere in the Chaska area so a new start-up can utilize the same space and continue the growth cycle.
-Develop an under-utilized site to a job-sustaining and taxable benefit for the city of Chaska.
“I think this is an absolutely awesome project for that site,” Windschitl said after the concept plan was shown by City Planner Liz Hanson.
Huang, like all the other councilors, was supportive of the project and described it as “economic incubators.”
Transient accommodation renewals
The City Council adopted an ordinance in 2018, amended in 2021, that required hotel and motel “transient accommodations” to be licensed and have their classifications renewed on a yearly basis.
“The purpose of this is to make sure that we have accommodations that take steps to make sure they’re discouraging the types of behaviors in our community that we don’t want to see associated with hotels and motels,” said Matt Podhradsky, city administrator.
With this license, one of three levels is assigned to each hotel and motel each year.
According to the request for action:
-Level I – 0 to 9 annual qualifying calls for service; 0 annual qualifying felony complaints.
-Level II – 10 to 19 annual qualifying calls for service; 1 annual qualifying felony complaint.
-Level III – 20 or more annual qualifying calls for service; 2 or more annual qualifying felony complaints.
Chaska Police Chief Ryan Seibert noted that he worked with the city attorney to draft letters to each property to notify owners/management of this classification.
Super 8 is classified as a Level II, same as last year. Seibert highlighted that in 2022 the motel had 42 calls for service, three qualifying calls and one felony complaint.
TownSquare Place is classified as a Level III, which was previously a Level II. In 2022, the hotel had 158 calls for service, 17 qualifying calls and two felony complaints.
“We also don’t want to discourage calls,” Podhradsky said. “That’s why we’re really picky about what we consider a qualifying call.”
Qualifying felony complaints include “any incident at or concerning a transient accommodation that results in a felony charging instrument that is assigned by a judge, regardless of the outcome or legal status of any subsequent criminal litigation arising from that charging instrument.”