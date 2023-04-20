In January 2022, Carver County CDA approved a concept plan for four owner-occupied units on the residential portion of the East 3rd Street and North Walnut Street intersection.

Standing on one of the lots in the so-called “Chaska Yards” development is the former Ernst Home, which was relocated from Firemen’s Park in 2014. Today, the home and the lots sit within the Historic Walnut Street District.

