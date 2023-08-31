The Aug. 21 Chaska City Council Meeting kicked off with the graduation of 2023 Growth through Opportunity cadets Christian Meyer and Wesley Parker.
The two spent the summer working in every city department. Meyer and Parker both identified working with the electric department as a favorite of their eight-week program.
“I just want to thank you guys for choosing me to do this, and whoever does this next year, I hope they have as much fun as I did,” Meyer said in the meeting.
Speakeasy
The city approved financing for a fire sprinkler system for Red Bench Bakery, which is located at 500 Chestnut Street North in Downtown Chaska and owned by Lyle and Terry Aske.
“The business, Red Bench Bakery, is moving forward with adding a Speakeasy in addition to their bakery,” reads the request for action document. “This improvement will expand the occupancy of the building as it builds out new areas, which therefore require the addition of a fire protection system.”
The bakery petitioned the city to finance the private fire protection system under Minnesota State Statute 429. The city’s document goes on to state that the project fits in with the council’s strategic vision for a vibrant downtown.
The estimated cost of the improvement is $114,300.
“Upon total completion of the project and upon certification of completion by the Chaska Fire Marshal, the City shall pay the Property Owner the remaining amounts not yet paid for completion of the Improvements,” reads the city document.
“I think that that’s exciting and another way to draw people down at different times of the day,” Mayor Mark Windschitl said at the meeting.
Costco update
City Administrator Matt Podhradsky shared in the meeting’s agenda packet that the Costco project and adjacent road work is on schedule. The Peavy Road/Highway 41 roundabout is set to be complete in late September and everything north of the roundabout to be completed in early October.
“We have now completed our permit review of plans for the project and released the completed building permit to Costco as of (Aug. 16),” reads Podhradsky’s biweekly report. “With that now being issued, we do expect to see the sitework completed within the next couple of weeks with work on the building starting shortly thereafter when Costco has the site released to them.”
The project remains on schedule to be completed and open in spring 2024.