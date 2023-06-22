Chaska DMV

The Chaska License Center at 418 Pine Street offers driver’s license services, Minnesota ID cards, motor vehicle services and recreational licenses.

 Photo by Audra Grigus/Southwest News Media

The Chaska Human Rights Commission, in partnership with nonprofits Unidos MN and Mi C.A.S.A., will host free Driver’s License for All classes at the Chaska Moravian Church on various Saturdays throughout the summer.

Gov. Tim Walz signed the Driver’s License for All bill (HF4/SF27) into law on March 7, 2023 and it is set to go into effect on Oct. 1, 2023.

