The Chaska Human Rights Commission, in partnership with nonprofits Unidos MN and Mi C.A.S.A., will host free Driver’s License for All classes at the Chaska Moravian Church on various Saturdays throughout the summer.
Gov. Tim Walz signed the Driver’s License for All bill (HF4/SF27) into law on March 7, 2023 and it is set to go into effect on Oct. 1, 2023.
The bill “will allow Minnesotans to begin the process of obtaining a standard instruction permit, driver’s license or a standard identification card,” according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s fact sheet. “The Driver’s License of All law does not apply to REAL ID, enhanced driver’s licenses or ID cards or to commercial driver’s licenses.”
“Having a driver’s license is crucial for full participation in society,” said Mary Hernandez, director of Mi C.A.S.A, in an email. “Those without documentation and access to a driver’s license are often excluded from community events, healthy living practices, and social interactions. Fortunately, the state of Minnesota’s new legislation prioritizes public safety, economic advantages, and the ethical obligation to benefit all workers, regardless of citizenship status, by making driver’s licenses available to all.”
The class series includes information on the rules of the road, what documents are needed for a license, insurance requirements, how to do tabs and more.
“They kind of build on each other and build on the educational piece of what all goes into getting a driver’s license,” said Kevin Wright, communications manager for Chaska.
While the law doesn’t go into effect in October, this is a great time to focus on studying for the test, getting documents in order and practicing tedious driving skills like parallel parking and backing into a parking space, according to Wright.
15 people attended the first class on June 10. It is encouraged that those interested in obtaining their driver’s license attend the entire series of classes, but it is not required.
“It’s really going through all the same steps to make sure that everyone is aware of everything that they’ll need to have ready when they go to the actual DMV to take the test and get their license,” Wright said.
The classes are open to everyone, regardless of whether they are Chaska residents or not. Unidos MN and other organizations have been holding informational events and classes throughout the spring and summer at other locations as well.
“The first class was truly exceptional,” Hernandez said. “We are thrilled to partner with the Chaska Human Rights Commission, which shares our mission of promoting a diverse and prosperous community, which aligns with Mi C.A.S.A.’s goals. We extend our gratitude to Sarah Carlson and Kevin W. for their steadfast support. We appreciate Unidos MN for coordinating the sessions and The Moravian Church for generously opening its doors to all.”