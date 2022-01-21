Jay Rohe, a former Chaska city councilor, has announced his candidacy for Chaska mayor.
“I am excited to announce my candidacy for mayor of Chaska. My 14 years on the Chaska City Council, professional qualifications, desire to serve and love of our community have led me to this important decision," Rohe stated in a press release.
“Since first being elected to the City Council (2000), I have learned a lot. Did I make some mistakes along the way, I sure did, and, I learned from each of them! What I discovered early in my career is that we need to work together. Bringing all ideas to the discussion and listening to each of them with respect," Rohe stated. "Developing a shared vision of our future will make us a strong, connected community for years to come!”
Rohe has stated that his commitments include:
- "Developing long-term thinking and planning goals that are measurable will ensure that our plan is sound and exceeds the expectations of our community."
- "Viewing our growing diversity as an asset and an opportunity along with an understanding of the root causes of outcome disparities within our community."
- "Ensure that our development plan allows for our housing stock to provide residents the opportunity to live in Chaska at all stages of life and income levels."
- "Getting back to ensuring Chaska has a strong and low tax base."
Jay has been married Heidi for 30 years. They have twin daughters Hannah and Sarah and grandson Quinton. Rohe is vice president of sales for a global audio-visual equipment manufacturer.
Rohe served for 14 years on the Chaska City Council and has been a member of the Chaska Rotary and Chaska Lions.
He has served as commission chair of SouthWest Transit; was a member of the 2009 Commitment to Community Taskforce, Arts in Public Places Commission and CAYBBA board.
Mark Windschitl currently serves as mayor. Election for the two-year term is Tuesday, Nov. 8.